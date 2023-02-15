Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal community groups invited to apply to Community Recognition Fund

Community groups in Donegal are being urged to apply for funding under the Communities Recognition Fund for Capital Projects.

The fund aims to support the development of community infrastructure and facilities in recognition of the contribution being made by communities across the country in welcoming and hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee are inviting expressions of interest from community groups in County Donegal for funding under the Communities Recognition Fund for Capital Projects.

The funding is specifically targeted at projects that are located in communities, towns and villages that are hosting the Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection and/or International Protection Applicants.

The Fund aims to support the development of facilities that will be used in the future by all members of the community. It is separate in its objectives and scope to any other public funding streams which aim to support the development of public service needs arising from the significant number of arrivals from Ukraine.

Over €3 million is available for Donegal under the Fund.

The closing date for applications is 3.00pm on Monday March 6th.

Further details and application forms are available at https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/fundingforyourgroup/communityrecognitionfund2023/#d.en.33574

