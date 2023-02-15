Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Former Minister believes Ireland should host major St Patrick’s Day event for foreign leaders

A former government minister believes Ireland should host a major event for foreign leaders on St Patrick’s Day, rather than send ministers abroad.

Ministers and Government representatives will travel to 74 cities across the world for the national holiday.

Agriculture, Food and the Marine Minister, Charlie McConalogue is set to travel to New Zealand to visit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Former Transport Minister Shane Ross says there is no reason for so many ministers to head abroad next month:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday February 15th

15 February 2023
Community
News, Top Stories

Donegal community groups invited to apply to Community Recognition Fund

15 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government subsidising energy companies at expense of citizens – Deputy Pringle

15 February 2023
barney
Entertainment

Barney to return to TV in animated series

15 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday February 15th

15 February 2023
Community
News, Top Stories

Donegal community groups invited to apply to Community Recognition Fund

15 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government subsidising energy companies at expense of citizens – Deputy Pringle

15 February 2023
barney
Entertainment

Barney to return to TV in animated series

15 February 2023
NYC+St.Patrick's+Day
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Minister believes Ireland should host major St Patrick’s Day event for foreign leaders

15 February 2023
JLo
Entertainment

Jlo and Ben Affleck share commitment tattoos on Valentine’s Day

15 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube