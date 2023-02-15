Harps Chairman Ian Harkin is excited about the next chapter in Finn Harps

Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin says the club have a talented pool of players but it may take a few games for the group to bed into life in the League of Ireland First Division which starts this Friday at home to Galway United.

It’s all new at the club, with a full new squad and management looking to drive Harps back to the Premier Division.

Nearly three quarters of the squad is from the north west region and Harkin is encouraging supporters to get out and support the team as the rebuilding phase at Finn Harps gets underway: