Donegal sheep farmer Liam McLaughlin says farmers do not feel represented.

Speaking on the Nine ’til noon show this morning, Mr. McLaughlin says representative groups do not work together or receive enough support to make an impact on the lives of farmers.

He said traction in the ‘Irelands Farms Discussion Group’ resulted in a farmer led meeting taking place in Athlone Springs Hotel at 2pm on Sunday the 19th of February: