Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Maxi Curran to take to the skies for charity skydive


GAA stars from across the province will take to the skies next month for a daring skydive in aid of charity.

GAA figures from each of Ulster’s nine counties will be taking on a 15,000 ft leap on Sunday 12th March to raise money for both the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University Belfast and the Air Ambulance NI service.

Jumpers representing each county are:
• Antrim – Jane Adams, Camogie All-Star
• Armagh – Jarlath Burns, Ulster Senior Football Championship Winning Captain
• Cavan – Larry Reilly, Ulster Senior Football Championship winning star
• Derry – Aoife NÍ Chaiside, Camogie All Ireland Club Championship captain
• Donegal – Maxi Curran, Ladies Senior Football Manager
• Down – Benny Coulter, All-star Gaelic Footballer
• Fermanagh – Marty McGrath, All-Star Gaelic Footballer
• Monaghan – Dessie Mone, Ulster Senior Football Championship winning star
• Tyrone – Gemma Begley, Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Championship winner,

Over 4,500 men in Ireland are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. The prostate cancer research team at Queen’s University Belfast, based at the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research, is focused on improving treatments for those patients with the most serious types of prostate cancer.

The team, led by Prof Joe O’Sullivan, Prof Suneil Jain and oncologist Dr Aidan Cole is dedicated to ensuring that its patients and their families have the best treatments at the correct time and that survival rates continue to improve for men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Air Ambulance NI work in partnership with the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS), to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region. Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and on average, every single day two individual finds themselves in critical need of the service.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for twelve hours every day.

They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the province and are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital critical care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to the most appropriate hospital for their specific injuries.

You can support your county’s skydiver and donate to these two worthwhile charitable causes at www.ulster.gaa.ie/skydive.

