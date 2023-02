A Midlands North West MEP has warned that the region is falling behind economically.

When EU regional funding was calculated for the period 2021 to 2027, the Midlands North West was classed in the middle, with a below-average GDP.

But according to Fine Gael MEP, Colm Markey, the region is now lagging even further behind.

He says experts need to be recruited to bring in more EU cash and help level up with the rest of Ireland: