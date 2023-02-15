Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Obsessed Harps boss Rodgers looking to start season on a positive note

Finn Harps begin life in the League of Ireland First Division on Friday night when the Ballybofey side welcome Galway United to Finn Park in the season opener.

Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE regular updates on Highland from the 8pm kick off.

It’s a new era for Harps under new Manager Dave Rodgers who has been given a four year deal to develop the club into a Premier Division side again.

They open against a Galway side who are seen as one of the favourites to move up and the tie also sees the return of former Harps boss Ollie Horgan, who will be alongside John Caulfield in the away dug out.

Harps boss Rodgers has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore, the squad is hungry for success and starting the campaign on a positive note is what they want to do on Friday night:

