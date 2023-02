Nicola Sturgeon’s resigning as Scotland’s First Minister – a decision she says is a ‘difficult’ but right one for her, her party and her country.

She’s been in the post for the past eight years – becoming the first female to hold the office.

Independence has been at the forefront of her tenure – something she says she ‘believes’ in with ‘every fibre’ of her being.

At a news conference in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon confirmed she’ll stay on until a replacement’s found……….