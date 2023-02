Jeremy Clarkson says an exchange with a barrister where he told him to “learn to spell” “would not have been televised” if he’d known he had dyslexia.

Charles Streeten says his comments during an episode of Clarkson’s Farm forced him to relive his difficult childhood.

In a statement shared with The Times, the former Top Gear host says it’s a “shame” he didn’t mention his learning difficulty at the time.