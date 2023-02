Donegal County Council is to ask Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry out improvement works on a dangerous stretch of the N14 Lifford to Letterkenny Road.

The issue’s been raised by Cllr Donal Coyle, who told colleagues this week that there is a real risk of a serious collision at the stretch at Doorable, Manorcunningham.

He’s been told by officials that as of now, no works are planned, and no money’s been allocated.

Cllr Coyle says that’s not good enough: