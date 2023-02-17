Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City draw with St Pats in Dublin

Derry City opened their Premier Division account for 2023 with a 1-1 draw in Dublin against St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Jordan McEneff put Derry ahead just past the half hour mark.

It looked like the Candystrips were set for the full set of points only for Pat’s to score on the 89th minute through Joe Redmond to level the tie.

Elsewhere in the Irish top flight, Bohemians were the only side to take three points on the opening night of the season.

Goals from Grant Horton and Jordan Flores helped them to a 2-1 win at Cork City.

Pat Hoban had a first-half penalty saved as Dundalk were held to a 1-1 draw by UCD.

And it finished goalless at Tolka Park where Shelbourne were playing Drogheda.

