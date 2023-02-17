Donegal Dealership picks up Regional EV Award

A Donegal car dealership has won the ulster regional title for 2023 ZEVI Electric Vehicle Dealership of the Year Awards

McGinley Motors from the Pearse Road received their award at the Irish Motor Industry Awards dinner last night.

The competition was evaluated a variation of criteria including showroom visibility of EVs, salesperson knowledge of EVs, sales approach, EV training, sales trends and website presentation.

The overall winner will be announced at SEAI’s Energy Show in the RDS this March 30th