Donegal Dealership picks up Regional EV Award

ZEVI (Zero Emissions Vehicles Ireland) EV Dealership of the Year Regional Awards- Ulster Winner
(L-R) Paddy Magee SIMI Deputy President, Winner Noel McCormick McGinley Motors Donegal, Aoife O’Grady Head of ZEVI and Declan Meally Director of Business Public Sector and Transport at SEAI

A Donegal car dealership has won the ulster regional title for 2023 ZEVI Electric Vehicle Dealership of the Year Awards

McGinley Motors from the Pearse Road received their award at the Irish Motor Industry Awards dinner last night.

The competition was evaluated a variation of criteria including showroom visibility of EVs, salesperson knowledge of EVs, sales approach, EV training, sales trends and website presentation.

The overall winner will be announced at SEAI’s Energy Show in the RDS this March 30th

