Erskine one of three in GAA Presidential race vote tonight

The GAA will elect a new President tonight.

The contest will see the first three-horse race since 2014, with Donegal’s Niall Erskine, Jarlath Burns (Armagh), and Pat Teehan (Offaly) seeking  to succeed Larry McCarthy next February.

Killybegs man Erskine was officially backed by his the Donegal Co Board last September.

The chairman of the World GAA committee these past five years, Erskine is expected to draw support much of his support from overseas delegates.

GAA sources suggest that none  of the candidates are expected to reach the quota on the first ballot like John Horan did in 2017.

The final result of the election is due to be announced at approximately 9.45pm.

diamond-donegal-town
News, Top Stories

‘Green Hub’ initiative to be launched in Donegal Town

17 February 2023
drinkspiked
News, Top Stories

Gardaí drink spiking investigations double in 2022

17 February 2023
hotel
News, Top Stories

9% hospitality VAT rate expected to increase

17 February 2023
Mica House 5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors need to fight for defective block homeowners – MAG Chair

17 February 2023
