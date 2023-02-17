Taoiseach”quietly confident” agreement on Northern Ireland Protocol could be reached “within a week”

The Taoiseach says he’s “quietly confident” an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol could be reached “within a week”.

Earlier today, the British Prime Minister met parties in the North to discuss the arrangement, while talks will continue between the EU and the UK over the weekend.

Stormont leaders appeared positive about the progress following the meetings, with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson describing it as a “big moment”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he’s confident an agreement can be reached very soon: