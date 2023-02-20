Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We look at the paper’s front pages, Senator Niall Blaney discusses a potential deal in the North and Bertie back in Fianna Fail, we hear how you can have an input into plans for a Barnesmore Gap Greenway and theirs concerns over GP services in Churchill:

Hour two starts with political reaction to DJ Carey having most of his debt written off by AIB, news from an ESRI report into how living conditions effect children and businesses are encouraged to support calls for progress on the A5

Brendan Devenney looks back at the weekend’s GAA action as we look forward to the DL Debate and our ‘Monday Focus’ is all about wills