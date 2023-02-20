Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Monday’s show…

We look at the paper’s front pages, Senator Niall Blaney discusses a potential deal in the North and Bertie back in Fianna Fail, we hear how you can have an input into plans for a Barnesmore Gap Greenway and theirs concerns over GP services in Churchill:

Hour two starts with political reaction to DJ Carey having most of his debt written off by AIB, news from an ESRI report into how living conditions effect children and businesses are encouraged to support calls for progress on the A5

Brendan Devenney looks back at the weekend’s GAA action as we look forward to the DL Debate and our ‘Monday Focus’ is all about wills

Instagram post IWD
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to reverse gender make-up to mark International Women’s Day

20 February 2023
Screenshot_2023-02-20-13-19-29-043-edit_com.google.android.youtube
Playback

‘Monday Focus’ your questions on wills answered

20 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 February 2023
Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Into the West demands publication of All-Island Rail Review

20 February 2023
