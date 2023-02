Donegal hoteliers have welcomed the Government’s decision to extend the 9% tourism VAT rate and reform the energy support scheme for businesses.

Paul Diver, Chair of the Donegal Irish Hotels Federation Branch, says the industry is sighing a breath of relief following yesterday’s announcement.

He says while the proposed rate of 13.5% is unjustified, hoteliers are now in a position where they can incorporate the figure into the budgets for the future: