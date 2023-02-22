LMS bringing their Kinky Boots to the An Grianan Stage

It isn’t very often that local amateur groups get to stage Irish premieres, but that’s what’s happening

at An Grianan Theatre between Tuesday March 4th and Saturday March 11th when Letterkenny

Musical Society presents ‘Kinky Boots’.

Based on the film of the same name, this high energy musical tells the story of Charlie Price, a 20

something man who wants to leave Northampton to seek his fortune in London, but instead inherits

the family business. However, Charlie soon learns that Price and Son, makers of high quality shoes

that last a lifetime, is haemorrhaging money, and closure seems inevitable.

On a visit to London in a bid to offload some stock, Charlie meets Lola, a drag queen at the Angel

Club, who bemoans the fact that she and her five angels cannot get well made boots to wear. The

next day Lauren, one of the factory workers, suggests that what Charlie needs to do is to identify a

niche market. Cue the lightbulb moment, followed by shenanigans and high jinks aplenty!

Lola and her angels come to Northampton, raising several eyebrows in the factory and injecting

more than a little pzazz and life into a hitherto sleepy and boring establishment. Of course there is

also turmoil, conflict, and romance, not to mention an awful lot of laughter. This is a musical after

all.

What’s the music like, you ask? Well, it was written by Cindy Lauper, so expect plenty of high quality

pop music that will have you wanting to get up and dance. On the other hand, there are some

poignant moments – at one point when Lola and Charlie sing a song discussing their relationships

with their fathers, expect to hear plenty of light coughs, as people desperately try to hide the fact

that they’re silently bawling their eyes out. Then here’s the humour, exemplified in Lauren’s

exploration of her love life to date when she realises………..well, we won’t tell you what she realises

yet, but hey, it’s a musical, you’ve probably worked it out already.

The challenge of bringing this production to the stage is a huge one, and the production team has

been extremely busy. Director Maria Rushe, Producer Noel O’Donnell, Stage Manager Joan Gallagher

and Costume Cordinator Lorraine Porter have been designing the canvas on which Maria will tell the

story as only she can. Dancing is a key part of the show, and choreographer Emmet Stewart has done

an amazing job. He’s also on stage as one of the angels, and his fluidity of movement will astound

you. All this needs an exceptional Musical Director, so welcome back Gerard Bradley. Gerard’s been

associated with LMS since 2005, serving as MD for 10 shows, and playing in all productions since

then.

And then there’s the cast. As ever, a mix of old and new faces. Kieran Connor, who’s played

everyone from Jesus to an Argentinian rebel, returns as Charlie Price, while William McFadden

makes his LMS debut as Lola with a performance that is breathtaking. Sarah Terry-Sweeney is

effervescent as Lauren, while another LMS debutante Orfhlaith McGee excels as Nicola, Charlie’s

fiancee. Giles Murray is menacingly good as Don, the office hard man, Nicola Shields plays Trish, a

slightly belligerent worker, while Donal Kavanagh is George, the factory manager. Every year,

someone rises from the chorus to make a splash in a principal role, and this year, Trisha Carlin has

done that with her portrayal of the office manager Pat. The bulk of the dancing is done by the

angels, with Emmet joined by Caolan Kelly, Gary McHugh, Craig Peoples and Deigh Reid.