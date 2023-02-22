McHugh will reconsider whip position if changes are made to mica scheme

Donegal TD Joe McHugh says until the defective blocks scheme includes those who are financially vulnerable, he will keep his position outside of the parliamentary party.

The TD stood down as Fine Gael Party whip last July after opposing the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Bill 2022.

He says he does believe in the art of conversation and negotiation but the Taoiseach knows his current position particularly in relation to those wishing to downsize their homes in rebuilds: