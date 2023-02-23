Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

Hour one kicks off with our usual review of the front pages, we have reaction to the shooting of a police officer in Omagh and later we hear what’s is causing a fruit and veg shortage:

In our two we discuss Stomas and an a helpful event coming up in Letterkenny, there’s also a chat with the Donegal Road Safety Officer about the recently published road safety plan:

In hour three, Keeley answers listener’s relationship questions and ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on defibs, their importance and how to use them. Harry Walsh tells us how they saved his life: