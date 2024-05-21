Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai appeal for information following traffic incidents in Buncrana, Burnfoot and Donegal Town

Gardai in Buncrana have renewed their call to anyone with dash cam footage or information related to Sunday morning’s fatal traffic incident at Buncrana Pier to come forward.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty made this appeal for information…………

Gardaí are investigating an incident at Upper Main Street, Donegal Town on Wednesday afternoon last, May 15th.

At approximately 1.55, a collision occurred between a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a child, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive medical treatment, their injuries are not life threatening in nature. Gardai are urging anyone anybody who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam footage to make contact.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle collision that occurred on just before 6.30 on Friday evening last, May 17th.

It happened on the R239 at Drumadooey, Burnfoot.

The car was travelling from Muff towards Burnfoot when the collision occurred. The driver and 3 passengers were taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Gardai are appeal to anybody who may have travelled on that stretch of road with a dash cam on that date to make the footage available to Gardaí. Any relevant information should be passed to Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny Power
News, Top Stories

Over 2,500 people affected by Letterkenny power outage

21 May 2024
Ring Doorbell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Importance of home security highlighted after Inishowen incidents

21 May 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Ballybofey

21 May 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

21 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny Power
News, Top Stories

Over 2,500 people affected by Letterkenny power outage

21 May 2024
Ring Doorbell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Importance of home security highlighted after Inishowen incidents

21 May 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Ballybofey

21 May 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

21 May 2024
grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following traffic incidents in Buncrana, Burnfoot and Donegal Town

21 May 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ulster University survey on impact of defective block crisis on mental health to close shortly

21 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube