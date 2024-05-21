Gardai appeal for information following traffic incidents in Buncrana, Burnfoot and Donegal Town

Gardai in Buncrana have renewed their call to anyone with dash cam footage or information related to Sunday morning’s fatal traffic incident at Buncrana Pier to come forward.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty made this appeal for information…………

Gardaí are investigating an incident at Upper Main Street, Donegal Town on Wednesday afternoon last, May 15th.

At approximately 1.55, a collision occurred between a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a child, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive medical treatment, their injuries are not life threatening in nature. Gardai are urging anyone anybody who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam footage to make contact.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle collision that occurred on just before 6.30 on Friday evening last, May 17th.

It happened on the R239 at Drumadooey, Burnfoot.

The car was travelling from Muff towards Burnfoot when the collision occurred. The driver and 3 passengers were taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Gardai are appeal to anybody who may have travelled on that stretch of road with a dash cam on that date to make the footage available to Gardaí. Any relevant information should be passed to Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.