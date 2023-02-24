108 people homeless in the North West

Latest government figures show at the end of January, there there were 108 people registered as homeless In the North West, 35 of them children. There were 49 people registered homeless in Donegal and Leitrim, and 59 in Sligo.

Those figures were slightly down on the December statistics. Conversely, the national shows numbers rising for the seventh month in a row.

The total has reached 11,754, according to the Department of Housing.

The total for January is 28 per cent higher than a year ago, and 41 per cent up on two years ago.

It includes 3,431 children – which is the highest number of children growing up in B&Bs and hotels in almost three years.

Dublin makes up 72 per cent of the national figure where there’s a total of 8,523 people homeless – including 2,577 children.

Housing charity Focus Ireland has called on the Government to extend the eviction ban which is due to lifted from the end of next month.

The figures released by the Department of Housing do not include refugees, asylum seekers, women in refuge centres, the hidden homeless, or rough sleepers.

