Finn Harps suffered their second successive defeat in the First Division after a 3-1 loss away to Athlone Town.

Ryan Rainey notched his second goal in as many games from the penalty spot to have Harps 1-0 up at the break.

Second half goals from Oisin Duffy, Donal Curtin and Jamar Campion-Hinds gave Athlone all three points.

Harps boss Dave Rogers told Darren Kelly he was disappointed with the defeat…