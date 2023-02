Finn Harps were beaten for the second time in this seasons SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division, this time going down 3-1 to Athlone Town.

Ryan Rainey opened the scoring for Harps from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time before Oisin Duffy levelled just five minutes after the break.

Donal Curtin then fired the hosts in front before a ball from Jamar Campion-Hinds was deflected into their own net by a Harps defender.

Darren Kelly has the full time report…