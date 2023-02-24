Gardaí warn road users of traffic restrictions ahead of Sunday game

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí Síochana Donegal are urging road users to be aware of traffic on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Donegal V Galway match at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

They say a large crowd is expected and numerous traffic restrictions will be in place.

They shared the following on their Facebook Page:

The Round 4 Allianz Football League Division 1 clash between Donegal and Galway will take place at O’ Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday the 26th of February. Throw in is at 12:30pm. A large crowd is expected and a number of traffic restrictions will be in place. Parking at O’ Donnell Park will be limited to those attending with relevant passes and also to buses. The area around the park is mainly residential with no parking. A road closure will be in place from Kernans Spar, Lower Main Street to O’ Donnell Park from 11am with limited access for local traffic. People attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and to avail of parking in the town and walk to the ground or to avail of the free shuttle bus which will be available from Kernans Spar. The road will be closed for a period following the game to allow time for spectators to access the town car parks.

We appeal to all those attending the game to park only where it is legal and safe to do so. Please do not block access for the emergency services.

