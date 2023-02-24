Nine Community Groups in Donegal secure energy support funding

The government has announced funding to support more voluntary groups with their energy bills under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme.

The scheme sees small grants provided to community groups, development associations, and volunteer-led organisations.

Today, it was confirmed a further 134 groups will share almost €189,000. Of those, nine groups in Donegal will share €12,877.

Association for the Development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon CLG (ADoPT) Donegal €3,696

Pobail Pairtiocht Iar Dheisceart Dhun Na Ngall Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €3,267

The Exchange Inishowen CLG Donegal €1,792

Mevagh Family Resource Centre Donegal €1,708

Trustees of Leghawny Hall ClG Donegal €791

Coiste Halla Naomh Bride Donegal €639

Finn Valley FM Donegal €536

Moville Community Complex Development C.L.G. Donegal €248

Local Youth & Family Service CLG Donegal €200