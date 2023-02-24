Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Nine Community Groups in Donegal secure energy support funding

The government has announced funding to support more voluntary groups with their energy bills under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme.

The scheme sees small grants provided to community groups, development associations, and volunteer-led organisations.

Today, it was confirmed a further 134 groups will share almost €189,000. Of those, nine groups in Donegal will share €12,877.

 

Association for the Development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon CLG (ADoPT) Donegal €3,696
Pobail Pairtiocht Iar Dheisceart Dhun Na Ngall Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta Donegal €3,267
The Exchange Inishowen CLG Donegal €1,792
Mevagh Family Resource Centre Donegal €1,708
Trustees of Leghawny Hall ClG Donegal €791
Coiste Halla Naomh Bride Donegal €639
Finn Valley FM Donegal €536
Moville Community Complex Development C.L.G. Donegal €248
Local Youth & Family Service CLG Donegal €200

