Over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees living in Donegal

Over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees are currently living in Donegal.

Latest figures from the CSO shows there’s been a 5% increase in the number of people arriving into the county from Ukraine.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 74,458 people have travelled from Ukraine to Ireland as of February 12th, 5,098 of whom are in Donegal.

661 refugees are being housed in North Inishowen and 180 in South Inishowen.

There’s been a slight increase in the Milford area to 617 Ukrainians living there. Likewise, there’s been a rise to 982 people in Glenties when compared to figures from December 11th.

Meanwhile, 305 refugees are currently living in the Lifford Stranorlar area and 701 in Letterkenny, representing an increase in both areas.

The highest proportion of people arriving from Ukraine to Donegal, 1,652 have settled in the Donegal Municipal District area.

