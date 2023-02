Derry City got their first win of the new Premier Division season thanks to a 2-0 victory at home to Cork City.

Goals either side of the half from Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff was enough to see Ruaidhri Higgins’ men earn all three points.

Ben Doherty spoke with Martin Holmes after the game…

After the game, the first goal scorer Patrick McEleney told Martin Holmes Derry deserved to win…