Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …

Our Friday Panel is Michael White, Pat McArt and Liam Doherty who discuss the war in Ukraine one year on, the shooting of a police officer in Omagh and the chance of an agreement that could see power sharing restored in Northern Ireland:

Conor Dorrian tells us how he has overcome his health battles to run a marathon for the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital  – Paddy Rooney is also in studio to tell us how the fund raising will help with the services they provide. Later, St Eunan’s John Harran is in studio to tell us about the naming of a stand in honour of Dr James McDaid. And Dr McDaid is also in studio to tell us what it means to him:

Jimmy and Paul are in studio to unveil Highland Radio’s four finalists for the Irish Music Month Competition and we have a live performance from Kinky Boots which is playing in Letterkenny next week:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Top Stories

Over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees living in Donegal

24 February 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police vehicle damaged by lorry stolen from Donegal

24 February 2023
Ulster Bank logo
News, Top Stories

Ulster Bank raising mortgage rates effective immediately

24 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Top Stories

Over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees living in Donegal

24 February 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police vehicle damaged by lorry stolen from Donegal

24 February 2023
Ulster Bank logo
News, Top Stories

Ulster Bank raising mortgage rates effective immediately

24 February 2023
Dr. James McDaid, chairman of the Donegal Hospice.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dr James McDaid ‘honoured’ to have O’Donnell Park stand named after him

24 February 2023
sundaymatch
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn road users of traffic restrictions ahead of Sunday game

24 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube