Police vehicle damaged by lorry stolen from Donegal

A man has been arrested after a police car was struck by lorry stolen from Donegal.

The vehicle was damaged by the articulated lorry in the Lifford Road area of Strabane last night after the driver failed to stop for Gardaí and Police.

The driver of the lorry which was reported stolen from the Donegal area, failed to stop for Gardaí in the Lifford Bridge area, driving towards Strabane yesterday evening at around 8.40pm.

Police in Strabane observed the lorry which failed to stop for police again and collided with the back of a parked police vehicle causing damage.

No officers were in the vehicle at the time.

A 37-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods. He remains in custody at this time.

Inspector James McLaughlin says they continue to liaise with An Garda Síochána and ae appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage to come forward.

