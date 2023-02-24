Road closed from Silver Tasssie to the Sheep Dip

Gardai say the Ramelton Road is closed between the Silver Tassie and the Sheep Dip outside Ramelton as a result of what they’re calling a non-serious accident.
No injuries have been reported.
Local diversions are in place.
