Derry took their points tally in the Premier Division to four points after a 2-0 win over Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night.

Patrick McEleney opened the scoring for the Candystripes on the half hour mark.

Jordan McEneff then sealed the three points with a goal on 64 minutes.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins spoke with the media after the game…