Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Monday’s show…

In the first hour, Donal Kavanagh discusses the impact of delayed buses in East Donegal, Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses Mother and Baby Home Redress land the need for Donegal County Council to prepare sites for modular homes in the county. Also, Cllr Michael McClafferty discusses the imminent works Falcarragh Community Hospital……..

Hour two starts with a discussion of the Northern Lights over Donegal with David Moore of Astronomy Ireland, and we discuss all things menopause with author and expert Catherine O’Keefe……….

In the final hour, Brendan Devenney looks back at the weekend’s GAA action and we look forward to the DL Debate,  our ‘Monday Focus’ looks at public transport in South West Donegal as envisaged by a group of YSI students in the Abbey Vocational School, and we discuss male eating disorders with Bodywhys………

Top Stories

modular home
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must do more to prepare for modular homes – Pringle

27 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 February 2023
Magheroarty 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for long-term strategy to develop Magheroarty

27 February 2023
EI REGIONAL PROG MX-8
News, Top Stories

Over €19m to be invested in Northern and Western region through funding programmes

27 February 2023
