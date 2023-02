Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aaron Donnelly who is missing from Rathmullan since the 13th February

2023.

Aaron is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and black jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.