A formal wreath laying ceremony will take place to commemorate the centenary of executions at Drumboe Castle, Stranorlar.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that Minister Charlie McConalogue will attend the event to commemorate the arrest and execution of Charlie Daly, Daniel Enright, Timothy O’Sullivan and Séan Larkin 100 years ago.

The ceremony will take place at 2pm on Sunday in the Coillte car park opposite the field in which the original Drumboe memorial is situated.