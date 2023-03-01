Baba signs for 2023 season at Finn Park

Finn Harps have signed Noe Baba for the 2023 season.

Baba began his career with Castlebar Celtic, before coming through the underage setups at Fulham and Birmingham City. He made his senior debut with Macclesfield FC before returning home to Ireland with Waterford for the second half of the 2018 season.

The 26 year-old has spent the past four years playing in Germany with Lupo-Martini, Fortuna Koln and most recently KFC Uerdingen. He has also captained Ireland at underage level.

He told finnharps.ie: “I’m delighted to sign for Harps for the season. There is a real buzz around the club at the moment and once I met with Dave I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

The group of lads at the club have been brilliant in making me feel welcome, and we’re all looking to start putting points on the board and moving up the table.”

Harps boss Dave Rogers added: “I am delighted to bring Noe to Finn Harps FC on a one year contract.

Noe has been in with us for the last two weeks so we could assess him in person and for him to also have a look at us.

He will bring us valuable experience in the middle of the park as we felt this was an area where we required a touch more steel and physical presence, so Noe will most certainly add this.

At 26, he is a prime age with a vast amount of experience both in the UK and most recently in Germany so to have Noe commit to us and be part of a new era at Finn Park is fantastic news.

We need to be proactive with him and increase his match fitness correctly and diligently, though he is eager to get going and is already a popular figure within the squad. I’m sure our fans will be right behind him and the rest of the boys on Friday night.”