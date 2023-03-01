Bieber cancels world tour

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023



Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remainder of his world tour.

The Canadian popstar has postponed performances several times as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which caused a facial paralysis last year.

The 29-year-old, who’s called off dates in the US, Australia and Europe, says he needs more time to “rest and get better”.