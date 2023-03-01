Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Bieber cancels world tour


Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remainder of his world tour.

The Canadian popstar has postponed performances several times as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which caused a facial paralysis last year.

The 29-year-old, who’s called off dates in the US, Australia and Europe, says he needs more time to “rest and get better”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gritwed
News, Top Stories

More routes in Donegal to be gritted this evening

1 March 2023
jb
Around the North West

Around The Northwest with John Breslin – Danielle and Roseann McGlinchey, founders of Noted Ireland

1 March 2023
car insurance
News

New car registrations in Donegal continue to rise

1 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gritwed
News, Top Stories

More routes in Donegal to be gritted this evening

1 March 2023
jb
Around the North West

Around The Northwest with John Breslin – Danielle and Roseann McGlinchey, founders of Noted Ireland

1 March 2023
car insurance
News

New car registrations in Donegal continue to rise

1 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 March 2023
Just Bieber
Entertainment

Bieber cancels world tour

1 March 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in unemployment rate for February

1 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube