Donegal Motor Club confirm Donegal Rally going ahead as planned

This years Donegal International Rally is going ahead as planned on the third weekend in June.

The Donegal Motor Club has confirmed the event will run this year after comments on social media were suggesting the rally may not take place.

In a short statement, the club said:

“In the interest of clarity and to dismiss some comments on social media about this year’s Donegal International Rally, the committee of the Donegal Motor Club can confirm that the rally, as a major event in the north west, will proceed as planned on the 16th, 17th, 18th of June 2023.

We as a committee would like to again thank all those who are stakeholders in our event, the sponsors, Garda Síochána, Donegal County Council, HSE ambulance providers, Motorsport Ireland, land owners and residents .

We very much look forward to seeing you all in June.”