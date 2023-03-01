Gaining experience day by day – Dave Rogers

All roads lead to Finn Park this Friday night as Finn Harps play host to Bray Wanderers. Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm and Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE updates on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybfoey.

Harps will be looking to get their first points of 2023 on the board after suffering defeats in their first two games. Meanwhile Bray will hope to maintain their 100% start to the campaign after wins over Treaty United and Kerry FC.

Dave Rogers told club media: “Last Friday’s result was disappointing having gone in ahead at half-time but we now have an opportunity to learn lessons from the areas we are being punished and go out and put them right. People hopefully understand that this is a brand new group of players who are gaining experience day by day and week by week so there will be bumps along the way.

The lads are raring to go ahead of Friday’s game against a very good Bray Wanderers side and have been working hard this week on the training ground, so hopefully we can kick on now and start winning football matches.

Our supporters have been outstanding in both games so far this season both home and away and I know the Finn Harps faithful will get out behind this young squad again on Friday night and cheer them on all the way.”

Rogers has a full panel available for selection with the hope that new signing Noe Baba will be in the frame to feature on Friday if his clearance comes through in time.