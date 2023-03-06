Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then Deputy Pearse Doherty discusses his party’s calls for electricity and gas price certainty for households. Later we talk about Fair Trade Fortnight and then have information on mental health supports that are available:

In hour two we reveal the winner of our Community Hero Competition and we also have the first of our four finalists for the Irish Music Month Competition:

Brendan Devenney reflects on the Weekend’s GAA action, we mark International Women’s Day, Betty Holmes reacts to a big drop off in Donegal Women availing of Cervical Check and Alan O’Reilly has the latest on potential snow fall later this week:

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

New Garda station for Ramelton announced

6 March 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Ardeskin

6 March 2023
snow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Snow could lead to disruption in Donegal this week

6 March 2023
inch levels
News, Audio, Top Stories

Trail Gazers legacy to be considered at Enterprise Week event

6 March 2023
