Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then we hear calls for better access to Donegal’s historical sites and there is an update on Cervical Check figures which paint a positive picture:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and Oisin Nee, our second finalist in our Irish Music Month talent competition:

In this hour are ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly and our focus is the Drumboe Martyrs: