Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then we hear calls for better access to Donegal’s historical sites and there is an update on Cervical Check figures which paint a positive picture:

 

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and Oisin Nee, our second finalist in our Irish Music Month talent competition:

 

In this hour are ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly and our focus is the Drumboe Martyrs:

 

Top Stories

four lane cullion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí again appeal for drivers to slow down in Four Lane Project

7 March 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dissident republican group threatens families of police officers

7 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2023
Hospital Beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

IPA welcomes removal of in-patient charges

7 March 2023
