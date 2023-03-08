Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McHugh briefs Dail on outstanding school projects in Donegal

The Dail has been told that a better way must be found to fund school extensions and building projects.

Deputy Joe McHugh says a number of projects in Donegal have been pushed back because of funding issues, and in the long term, that means planning and other procedures will have to be replicated.

He told the Dail Education budgets were protected in previous economic downturns, and that must be repeated now.

Deputy McHugh, a former Education Minister, read a list of outstanding projects in Donegal into the record of the Dail………

Responding, Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte told Deputy McHugh the Departments of Education and Public Expenditure are working together to ensure that budgets are maximised.

She said Minister Norma Foley appreciates the concerns of all involved…….

 

You can listen to the full debate here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers pay over €30 per insurance renewal to compensate victims of uninsured drivers

8 March 2023
womens day
News, Audio

The experience of women are missing for local authorities – Michelle Maher

8 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New £150,000 reward in case of attempted murder in Omagh

8 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers pay over €30 per insurance renewal to compensate victims of uninsured drivers

8 March 2023
womens day
News, Audio

The experience of women are missing for local authorities – Michelle Maher

8 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New £150,000 reward in case of attempted murder in Omagh

8 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI security alert constantly reviewed – Chris Heaton-Harris

8 March 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 134 – Paul McNulty, Bobby Kerr & Simon Coveney

8 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube