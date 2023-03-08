McHugh briefs Dail on outstanding school projects in Donegal

The Dail has been told that a better way must be found to fund school extensions and building projects.

Deputy Joe McHugh says a number of projects in Donegal have been pushed back because of funding issues, and in the long term, that means planning and other procedures will have to be replicated.

He told the Dail Education budgets were protected in previous economic downturns, and that must be repeated now.

Deputy McHugh, a former Education Minister, read a list of outstanding projects in Donegal into the record of the Dail………

Responding, Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte told Deputy McHugh the Departments of Education and Public Expenditure are working together to ensure that budgets are maximised.

She said Minister Norma Foley appreciates the concerns of all involved…….

You can listen to the full debate here –