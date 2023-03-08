Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

In hour one we kick off with a look at what is making the newspaper headlines and then  Liam Herrick from Irish Council for Civil Liberties discusses the Enoch Burke case and new research on the experience of those who are the victims of crime. Later, we hear a call for you to back the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation in a national competition:

 

Dr. Ciaran O’Fearraigh warns of the dangers of children ingesting medicines and household products and later Boy M5 perform live!

 

We have a chat about children’s reslience to deal with the challenges of life and then Ciaran O’Donnell is in studio with a preview of our ‘Business Matters’ pod:

 

Top Stories

womens day
News, Audio

The experience of women are missing for local authorities – Michelle Maher

8 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New £150,000 reward in case of attempted murder in Omagh

8 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI security alert constantly reviewed – Chris Heaton-Harris

8 March 2023
