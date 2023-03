Ian Peilow, from Derry-Londonderry, has battled cancer twice, first in 2003 when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and was then diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020. Ian has since been given the all clear, during his time battling cancer he received amazing care from the NHS throughout Northern Ireland.

Ian has decided to organise a fundraising variety concert in aid of the North West Cancer Centre in St. Columbs Cathedral on March 31st at 7:30pm.

On the night of the concert Hugo Duncan is compering and singing, St Columbs school of music is performing as is Susan Wilson, Rev. David Mcbeth, Andy Lamberton, The pink ladies Choir, Scottish and Irish dancers and Frs. Eugene and Martin O’Hagan of The Priests.

Bishop Andrew Forster and Bishop Donal McKeown will both be attending and saying a few words.