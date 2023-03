On this week’s DL Debate – Brendan Devenney is joined by All Ireland 2012 winner Eamon McGee to discuss Donegal football and in particular the Academy situation in the county. ATU Donegal Manager Barney Curran reflects on their Lynch Cup success and there’s also a disappointed Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann after his sides defeat to Wicklow.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: