MacLochlainn says 88 eviction notices in Q3 last year shows extent of housing crisis in Donegal

Donegal TD Pádraig MacLochlainn says data which has just been released on the number of eviction notices served from in the third quarter last year underline the need for the government to reverse its decision to end the eviction ban.

He was speaking after data released by the Residential Tenancies Board showed that 88 eviction notices were served in Donegal in July, August and September last year.

Deputy MacLochlainn says were it not for the defective block crisis, those numbers would be much higher again, and this along with very low social housing build figures, indicates the extent of the crisis in the county…………