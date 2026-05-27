Jet skier rescued after breaking down near Inch Island

A jet skier had to be assisted back to shore off Inch Island after getting into difficulty just before 6 o’clock on Monday evening.

The Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of Lough Swilly RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Davdot.

With sunshine, a light breeze and choppy seas, the lifeboat located the craft around 3.2 nautical miles south west of the station.

With help from another jet skier, the engine was restarted but had limited power, and the vessel was slowly escorted back to Inch Pier by the volunteer crew.

Lough Swilly RNLI say the incident highlights the importance of carrying a means of communication and staying with a craft in difficulty until help arrives.