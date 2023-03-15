Appeal issued to help protect hospitals and patients over Bank Holiday weekend

Health officials in the Northwest are appealing to people to consider all care options before attending Emergency Departments over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s in a bid to protect hospitals and patients in need of urgent and emergency care.

In a statement, Letterkenny University Hospital says it regrets that patients will face significant delays due to the high number of patients attending the ED requiring admission.

People are urged to avail of non-emergency care such as the GP Out of Hours service or pharmacies in the first instance.