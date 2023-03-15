Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to consider taking over the old Milford Hotel

Donegal County Council is being asked to engage with the owners of the old Milford Hotel building, with a view towards purchasing it at a later date.

The issue was raised this week by Cllr John O’Donnell, who says with the Town Centre First plan for Milford currently the subject of a public consultation, it’s important that the hotel building forms part of that discussion.

Officials say the potential for taking over the building will be explored after consultation on the plan is complete.

That’s been welcomed by Cllr O’Donnell…………….

