Creeslough Community Initiative awarded €500,000

€500,000 has been announced by the Minister for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, for the Creeslough Together Initiative.

The initiative will help support the recovery and sustained growth of the Creeslough community, with a focus on Community Development and Trauma Informed Community work.

It is set to be delivered over a three year period in consultation with the wider Creeslough community.

It will be based on Main Street and employ key staff such as a full time Community Links Worker, a part time Administrator and a part time Youth Worker.

It has been five months since 10 people lost their lives in an explosion in the community.

 

 

