DCC looking at possibility of purchasing houses where tenants face eviction

Donegal County Council is looking at the possibility of purchasing houses in which tenants are facing eviction. The issue was raised at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who said policy up to now is to seek vacant possession, and not purchase homes in which people are still living.

Officials confirmed that under new department guidelines, the council does have clearance from government to buy houses with tenants in situ, subject to the house complying with the council’s acquisition policy, and the tenant having a recognised housing need.

This, they added, overrides previous policy.

Cllr McMonagle says that must be backed up with resources, and red tape must be eliminated……..

 

In January, the council approved a protocol to cover the testing of houses for defective blocks before they are purchased. Officials have confirmed those protocols will be followed in the case of any house being considered for purchase under this scheme.

 

